Queens win, Kings lose in last games before break

The Red Deer College Queens celebrate after defeating the SAIT Polytechnic Trojans at Red Deer College Saturday night in four sets. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Kings and Queens saw mixed results in their last games before the holiday break.

Both squads challenged the SAIT Polytechnic Trojans Saturday at RDC in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference action.

A comeback fell just short for the Kings as they lost in five sets (13-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 13-15), while the Queens won in four sets (24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22).

“Overall I thought we played a pretty good team game,” said Chris Wandler, Queens head coach. “Our passing and defence was pretty stellar tonight, our blocking got better as we went along and we got comfortable with our offence.”

The Queens had issues in the first set with its serving, suffering nine service errors. Wandler said those errors had him a bit worried.

“The way our serving was going I thought it would disrupt everything else we were doing,” he said, adding it wasn’t a problem after the shaky first set.

RDC went on to win the next three sets and will head into the holiday break with a 9-3 record.

The Queens battled the Trojans the night before at SAIT Polytechnic as well, winning in five sets. The Queens played with more urgency in Saturday’s game, which led them to victory, said Wandler.

The team will have a few practices during exams, before taking a break around Dec. 14th. The team will then get back together after Christmas to prepare for the second half of the season.

“We have some things we’ll have to get accomplished,” said Wandler. “We’re just trying to find our game a little bit still and trying to refine it.”

On the men’s side, the Kings fell behind early, dropping sets one and two.

Aaron Schulha, Kings head coach, said the team can’t start games that way and be successful.

“We were pretty awful for the first two-and-a-half sets. We had some veterans who didn’t really look like they wanted to be there,” said Schulha.

The Kings then began mounting a comeback and won sets three and four. RDC was ahead towards the end of the fifth and deciding set, but weren’t able to finish SAIT.

“It was a great battle back and we showed some character, but the fact of the matter is we just aren’t as good as a finishing team as they are right now,” Schulha said.

Schulha said the team was mixing its lineup throughout Saturday’s matchup.

“It’s pretty telling that we’re not doing a good job,” he said. “We’ll take the (holiday) break, make sure we’re getting healthy and trying to solidify a starting lineup.”

The Kings, who are now 7-5 on the season, also dropped its Friday game to SAIT in five sets (22-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 12-15).

RDC will play its next games at Olds College in early January.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

