Lindsay Thurber Raiders quarterback Sean Vandervlis ran 25 times for 167 yards and had six touchdowns in a 42-36 win over the Notre Dame Cougars in the city high school football third place game. The victory was the first for the Raiders in two seasons of city high school football action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Raiders football clinch third with first win in two years

Sean Vandervlis scores six touchdowns to lead Lindsay Thurber to the win

On a snowy and frigid night in Lacombe, in his final game with the Lindsay Thurber Raiders, senior Sean Vandervlis put the team on his back.

In almost every sense of the word, the Raiders quarterback willed his group to victory against the Notre Dame Cougars in the city high school football third place game Thursday.

Vandervlis threw for two touchdowns and ran for four more to total six on the day and helped clinch the 42-36 win. The grade 12 pivot finished the game with 25 rushes for 167 yards.

“That’s probably best game I’ve played, feels good to end a career like that for high school, it was a lot of fun,” Vandervlis said. “My teammates helped me out with all those QB sneaks, couldn’t have done it without them.”

He also kicked all four extra points for the Raiders.

The win was the first for Raiders football in two seasons and the first time in three years the Raiders beat Notre Dame.

“I’ve been part of the program for 20 plus years and we were in a real down swing. We were having a hard time last year. We rallied this year and we made huge gains but we were always just a little bit short,” Raiders head coach Aaron Sheppard said.

“A fumble here, a bad snap there or a mental error. For me, it was overwhelming. A win is fantastic for me, but for the program it was big for our guys to fight through and finally make that step.”

Late in the game, Notre Dame made a push with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Leigh Pico to Blake Coe. With under 30 seconds left in the contest, Issac Colosimo picked up a blocked punt returned it 27 yards for a Cougars’ touchdown to cut the lead to six points.

“I know the coaching staff over there, they are going to go to the very end,” Sheppard said.

“They’re super ethical, right by the book. I’m going to play to the end. I knew our team was going to rally, we were up by enough scores. I would have preferred not to have the punt go the way it did, but what a great game overall.”

Notre Dame jumped out to a 15-0 lead early, with touchdown runs from Alex Groenen and Pico.

Vandervlis battled the Raiders back into the game with a deep touchdown pass late in the first quarter to Kade Best, then a 40-yard run and a two point conversion early in the second.

On his third major of the game Vandervlis hit Best again for a 30-yard score, but the Cougars responded with a Josh Burke touchdown run late in the first half.

With the teams tied at 22 at half, Vandervlis dominated in the third quarter. He ran on almost every possession of the quarter for the Raiders and concluded with a one-yard score.

He added an eight yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Just for good measure he rumbled in for his sixth score of the game with six minutes left.

“Sean is hands down the best player in the league, just by individual effort. I love that kid, he’s fantastic. He did everything for us,” Sheppard said of his quarterback.

“Without him we’re really having a tough time. I just hope he goes on to a second level. He’s a passionate kid. He loves football and he’s fantastic.”

In rural football action, Camrose beat Rocky Mountain House 16-14.

Saturday is the big game of the week with the Hunting Hills Lightning squaring off against the Lacombe Rams at 5 p.m. at MEGlobal Athletic Park.


