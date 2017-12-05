Jared Lower, No. 24 on the Lindsay Thurber Raiders, looks to get the layup to go in Tuesday’s season opener against the Lacombe Rams. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Raiders girls and boys have eyes set on provincials

The Lindsay Thurber boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had mixed results in their season-openers, but both squads are eying provincials.

Both Raider teams hosted the Lacombe Rams Tuesday for the opening games of the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association season. The girls walked away with a massive 66-24 win, while the boys fell 63-61.

The girls finished atop the Central Alberta division and went 1-2 in three games at provincials last year.

Coach Kathy Lalor said Tuesday’s win was a great start to the year.

“We’re starting at a pretty good point,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do. Defence is really important to our coaching staff, but we haven’t had much time to focus on that.”

The team has only been practising for about a week, Lalor said.

A few key players from last year graduated, but Lalor said she hopes to get back to provincials this season.

“It’s a terrific group of girls who work hard and never quit,” she said. “This team has lots and lots of potential. It’s up to the coaching staff to teach these kids what they need to learn.”

There are a handful of fresh faces and on the Raiders, but there are plenty of returning players too, said Lalor.

“I’m looking for the Grade 12s to provide leadership and help our new players,” she said.

The boys’ basketball team was unable to nail a shot in the dying seconds to tie things up with the Rams in its first game of the year.

Last year the Raiders fell in the league playoffs to the Rams.

Carl Light, boys’ basketball team coach, said the game was an exciting way to start the season. The team was behind through much of the fourth, but continued to claw back and keep it close.

“We’re never out of a game – we don’t care what the score is. Whether we’re up by 20 or down by 20, we’re going full-tilt the whole time,” Light said.

That mentality could lead the Raiders to provincials this year, Light added.

“We’re playing to represent Central Alberta at provincials for sure,” he said. “We have lots of leadership on this team, which is nice to see. They’re bonding right now and they’ll be a tight group down the stretch.”

Three Grade 12 players from the boys team graduated and eight players are returning.

Grade 12 Eric Moore, one of those returning players, said he likes the look of his team.

“Once we get going and get a few injured guys into the lineup I think we’re going to be a pretty solid team,” Moore said.

Moore said he wants to be a leader for the new players on the team.

“Last year I got shown the reigns by the guys who were graduating and now I have to step up and show the young guys coming in what Raider ball is all about,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minus ill Lundqvist, Rangers find way to edge Penguins 4-3

Just Posted

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s wants to leave a legacy to… Continue reading

Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

Open house event on Saturday

Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month