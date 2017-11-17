Raiders senior girls volleyball clinch CASAA zone title

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls celebrate the schools fifth straight Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone title on Friday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls volleyball team continued an epic run with their fifth straight Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone title win Friday night.

On their home court, the Raiders girls pulled out a four set victory (25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15) over crosstown rival Notre Dame Cougars and earned a berth in the 4A provincials for the second straight season.

Grade 12 Lauren Pasiuk said looking back on all the work this Raiders team has put in, made the moment the final ball hit the floor that much more special.

“We’re elated, honestly,” she said. “It’s an experience to be in this gym that we’ve been training in, for me for four years. For the rookies and our other veterans to be able to capture that moment is special.”

One of the key forces to the Raiders dynamic offence was grade 12 Journey Flewell, who said she was just proud of the way her team came together this year and played for each other.

“It was pretty awesome, we started strong then in the third set it was a little bit iffy but we got it back again but I’m pretty happy,” Flewell said.

“We’ve definitely grown a lot as a team. We got to know each other better. Built some good chemistry.”

Lindsay Thurber hosted provincials last year and finished second and this time around are seeking redemption. Pasiuk added there’s a simple approach to the week ahead of provincials.

“There’s always room for us to be better and I think everyday we have to go into the mindset that we’re going to be better than we were the day before. As long as we keep working hard and supporting each other we’re going to do the best we can,” Pasiuk said.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior boys pulled even Friday night with the Notre Dame Cougars in a four set thriller (25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23).

The Raiders forced a third and deciding match in the CASAA zone final. The winner Saturday night heads to 4A provincials next weekend.

“It’s good, it’s two teams battling and there’s definitely no love lost,” Raiders coach Terence McMullen said.

“Both teams want to punch their ticket to provincials and get that zone championship. I think it’s going to come down to which team can execute the best.”

The home side appeared to have control of the match up two sets, but the Cougars stormed back with a third set win. In the fourth set, the visitors battled back to tie the game at 20, before the Raiders were able to push past them 25-23 with some strong offensive play.

“We were a lot more aggressive in some of the things we were doing, especially our attacking. We put Notre Dame into a little bit more trouble,” McMullen said.

”We have to be prepared and mentally ready to battle all five sets if need be because we know the guys on the other side of the net will be ready.”

The winner take all match is set for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at LTCHS.