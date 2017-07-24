Rain shortens 37th Annual Riggers Tournament

The Red Deer Riggers were undefeated through three games in their annual tournament this weekend, but never got a chance to play for the title Sunday.

At the 37th edition of the event, Red Deer looked dominant before hail and rain brought an end to the weekend festivities.

The Riggers won their semi-final Sunday afternoon 13-3 over the Parkland Twins. The victory included a nine-run outburst in the fifth inning.

The tournament was called during the second semi-final, with the Edmonton Cubs and Calgary Cardinals playing a tight 2-1 contest.

Red Deer won big 7-1 to open the tournament Friday, before edging out the St. Albert Tigers 3-0 Saturday night at Great Chief Park. Josh Edwards went a full seven innings in the victory, allowing no runs and just eight hits combined with six strike outs. Jason Chatwood, JP Wilner and Kerry Boon all drove in runs in the win.

Next up for the Riggers is a road game against the Sherwood Park Athletics on July 28. Provincials will take place from Aug. 7-18 before the Riggers head to nationals in Victoria on Aug. 24.