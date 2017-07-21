Rampage dominant Warriors in playoff opening win

Connor Shantz of the Red Deer Rampage chases down a loose ball against an Edmonton Warriors player on Friday night at the Kinex. Friday night marked the opening of a best-of-three series between the two teams in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B tier 1 playoffs. Red Deer won Game 1 13-9 and will look to close out the series Saturday in Edmonton. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Rampage used a six-goal performance from Dustin Bell to cruise past the Edmonton Warriors in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B tier one playoff action Friday.

At the Kinex, Bell scored three times in just under two minutes in the middle period and helped Red Deer trap the Warriors in their own zone for most of the frame. Bell added two more goals in the third period and had one in the first.

The Rampage finished off the night with a 13-9 win and will look to close out the best-of-three series on Saturday in Edmonton.

Teren Christensen and Matthew Vieira each added two goals while Nate Belanger, Jordon Waddell and Connor Shantz all also found the score sheet.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com