The Red Deer Rampage Junior B Tier 1 lacrosse team lost their opening game in the Founders’ Cup national tournament in Saskatoon. (Twitter photo)

It was always going to be a battle for the young, upstart Red Deer Rampage at the Founders’ Cup national lacrosse Championship in Saskatoon.

They were handed their first lesson to open the six-day tournament on Tuesday, falling 12-6 to the defending Junior B Canadian box lacrosse champion Orangeville Northmen of Ontario.

Game two for the Rampage will be Wednesday night against the host Saskatchewan SWAT at 8 p.m. The tournament wraps up on Aug. 20.