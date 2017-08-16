Ramrattan embraces summer of competition on the world stage

Darius Ramrattan, 19, of Innisfail competed on the International Canoe Federation circuit this summer. He also brought home silver at the Whitewater National Championships in Ottawa. (Contributed photo)

Darius Ramrattan stares down whitewater rapids for fun these days, but that’s a long way from where his paddling journey has taken him.

It actually started at a pool in Innisfail in 2010, when he thought it would be “neat” to try the sport.

“I found a flyer and said this looks neat, I’d like to try that and the rest is history,” he said.

Now 19, Ramrattan races his kayak all over the world.

Originally from Innisfail, the teen is fresh off a summer of traveling the International Canoe Federation circuit, including stops in Germany and Slovakia.

That wasn’t always a guarantee for the kayaker, who suffered a major injury as a 17-year-old. Two years ago, he was injured in a hiking accident where he broke his femur and pelvis, as well as shattering his left heel.

That moment could have easily capsized his dream, but instead he’s decided to stay positive and push towards a future in the sport.

“I started doing it because I love it and I just focused on that. Loving what you do is very important, especially when the results aren’t what you want them to be. When you’re getting frustrated as long as you love what you do, it’ll be solid motivation to keep going,” he said.

“As a kid I was pushing towards the Olympics, the injury has obviously pushed me back. We’ll see in a few years how that’s heeled up.”

One of the major highlights in his career came this summer at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Markkleeberg, Germany where the young paddler got to compete and ask advice from some of his heroes in the sport.

“That went quite well, given that was my first World Cup. Everyone there was a professional paddler,” he said.

“When I was first offered the world cup, it had been one of my goals in paddling. I was given the opportunity and there was no way I’d let that pass me by.”

His second big event came the following week in mid-July in Bratislava, where he raced at the Canoe Slalom Junior and U23 World Championships. It was his third time at worlds.

Although he finished 55th in the Under 23 K-1 Slalom, a long way out of his goal of reaching a semi-final, there was progress.

“It was not bad, I didn’t quite race up to my expectations. All and all, good experience. Met a lot of good people and had a lot of fun. Having your performance not as good as you would have liked is frustrating, but networking and meeting people from other countries is just as important,” he said.

“At 19-years-old, given the depth of the field in Europe, you can’t go in expecting too much. I just wanted to see how close I could get to semi-finals. There were multiple Olympians in my category and class, I’m content with the result.”

More progression came in August, when Ramrattan collected a silver medal in Ottawa at the Whitewater National Championships. A thrill, no matter how big or small the competition is.

“I was quite content with that, good racing there. Nice to have an event like that with team Canada all in one place. Get to see and meet up with some old friends,” he said.

After a summer of racing the immediate focus for the 19-year-old is his upcoming semester at University of Calgary where he’ll start his second year working towards a Bachelor of Science.

Ramrattan hopes to be back at the Junior World Championships next year in Ivrea, Italy, but beyond that is taking things one step at a time.

“At this point I’m just focused on rebuilding myself after the accident two years ago and see if I can maximize my recovery and see what that looks like and formulate a realistic and accurate goal from there,” he said.

