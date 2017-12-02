Rask, Bruins blank lowly Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat Philadelphia 3-0 on Saturday, sending the Flyers to a club record-tying 10th straight loss.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six of seven. Ryan Spooner also scored.

Philadelphia was shut out for the third time during its slide and sixth time this season. It’s the first 10-game losing streak for the franchise since Feb. 6-23, 2008.

Wayne Simmonds tried to get the Flyers going by winning a first-period fight with Kevan Miller, but it didn’t work.

The Bruins jumped in front on Spooner’s first goal of the season 14:30 into the game. Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick created the chance for Boston, turning the puck over in Philadelphia’s zone to Noel Acciari. The Bruins centre pushed the puck forward to Spooner, who got behind the Flyers defence and beat Brian Elliott 1-on-1.

Boston scored two more in the second.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games with his 13th goal just over 6 1/2 minutes into the period. Marchand, in his second game back after missing six in a row due to injury, hustled in front of Flyers rookie Robert Hagg after Philadelphia won a faceoff in its own zone. He poked the puck toward Pastrnak, who beat Elliott with a perfectly placed wrist shot past the goalie’s blocker.

Marchand made it 3-0 a little more than four minutes later. Charlie McAvoy found a wide-open Marchand in front of the net, and he sent a backhander past Elliott.

The Flyers appeared to get on the board with 58.6 seconds left in the period on a wrist shot from Claude Giroux, but the goal was waved off after the officials determined Simmonds interfered with Rask after a lengthy review for a coach’s challenge.

Boston also had a goal disallowed when Acciari deflected the puck with a high stick with 11:10 left in the third.

Shayne Gostisbehere took a bad penalty with Philadelphia on the power play late in the second period, needlessly cross-checking Marchand in his own zone. Bad penalties have been a frequent issue for the Flyers during their skid.

The Flyers held a players-only meeting following their last defeat, a 3-1 home loss to San Jose on Tuesday in which the team was badly booed and fans chanted for the firing of coach Dave Hakstol. On Saturday, though, fans just left early rather than voice their displeasure.

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci (upper body) returned after missing Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. Krejci also missed 11 games earlier this season with the injury. F Anders Bjork also returned after sitting out the last seven games due to an upper-body injury. . Boston backup G Anton Khudobin will start Monday at Nashville. He is 7-0-2. Rask improved to 5-8-2.