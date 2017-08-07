Ray listed as day to day with shoulder injury

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray (15) passes against the Calgary Stampeders during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The Toronto Argonauts continued assessing quarterback Ricky Ray’s right shoulder injury Friday and expect to know his status when they reconvene Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and could play Friday when Toronto visits the Montreal Alouettes.

Ray worked the starting offence during Toronto’s walkthrough on Sunday, presenting a positive sign for his early return.

Ray’s situation isn’t nearly as bad as was reported Friday, when he was said to have suffered a shoulder joint separation that would force him to miss four to six weeks.

The 37-year-old was injured in the third quarter of Toronto’s 41-24 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night. When he got to the sideline, Ray tried throwing a football but was in visible discomfort.

Backup Cody Fajardo replaced Ray for the remainder of the contest. Ray finished 15-of-26 passing for 139 yards and a TD, the first time this season he hadn’t thrown for over 300 yards in a game.

Ray had said after that game that he was “just a little sore.”

Ray has been sacked a CFL-hight 20 times this season.