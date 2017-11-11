RDC cross-country teams miss out on medals at national championship

RDC women finish fourth and men finish 18 at CCAA Championship in Quebec

Red Deer College’s cross-country teams fell short of winning medals at the national championship.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross-Country National Championships were held Saturday in Blainville, Que., where the RDC women’s team finished fourth and the men’s team finished 18th.

Jordanna Cota led the way for the RDC women. She finished the 6K run in 22 minutes and 10 seconds, which was good for fourth among all runners.

Adam Wass led the way for the men’s team, finishing the 8K run in 27 minutes and 22 seconds. That time put Wass 33rd among runners.


