RDC golf team looks promising in 2017

Shaye Leidenius of Ponoka will play another season on the RDC golf team and her coach expects a strong result again this year. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College golf team is looking for a deep drive into the season this year.

After the women and men took home bronze at the Alberta Athletic Colleges Athletic Conference Championships last year, head coach Scott Bergdahl believes a trip to the nationals again in 2017 is a realistic possibility.

The men will return with Cole Morrison, Ryan Skoreyko and Cody Clipperton.

“Justin Loro probably has the best record of anybody on the team this year,” said Bergdahl. “He’s won two tournaments in Alberta. He was at the Canadian Juniors and the Canadian Amateurs.”

After generating some scholarship interest south of the border, Logan Hill is also back in the fold for his second stint at RDC.

On the ladies side, returning player Shaye Leidenius finished seventh in the Alberta Women’s Amateur Championship at Red Deer Golf and Country Club this summer. She’ll be joined by newcomers Bradie Ouellette-Pillman and Paige Tichkowsky.

“Shaye is good. She’s dedicated and is really a strong player. (Bradie) shoots between 85-92, so she’s going to be helpful for the team. (Paige) is a developing player, so all three players will compliment each other this year and hopefully they can peak their performance at the right time,” Bergdahl added.

The team will host a qualifying tournament this weekend, and take part in their first tournament on Sept. 16 and 17 in Camrose with the ACAC Men’s and Women’s Championships on Oct. 1.