RDC golfer makes All-Canadian

Red Deer College Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius has been named All-Canadian.

The kinesiology and sport studies student was announced as a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Golf All-Canadian at an awards banquet at Whitby, Ont.’s Royal Ashburn Golf Club on Monday.

It’s been a big year for Leidenius, who is from Ponoka. After earning individual gold and team bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Golf Championships, she was selected as the 2017-18 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Player of the Year.

“It is awesome for Shaye to be recognized at the national level. The news is very motivating and will help Shaye’s development as she pursues her education and golf goals,” says head coach Scott Bergdahl.

“The acknowledgement of Shaye and RDC Golf demonstrates that our program helps produce nationally ranked golfers, and this will assist with our recruiting.”

“Shaye is a great representative for RDC Golf, and it’s very positive to see her recognized for her performance this season,” says Diane St-Denis, Athletic Director.

“Her calibre of play, in just her second year, demonstrates the quality of our program. It’s great to see our student-athletes recognized at the CCAA level, and this motivates them to strive for continued growth and success in the future.”

Leidenius is competing at the 2017 Ping CCAA Golf National Championships in Whitby, Ont. The four-day tournament began Tuesday and finishes on Friday.



