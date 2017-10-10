RDC golfer Shaye Leidenius to compete at nationals

RDC golfer Shaye Leidenius will compete at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national championship in Ontario next week. (Photo by Tony Hansen)

There was almost two full weeks of waiting, but RDC golfer Shaye Leidenius finally got the good news she was hoping for on Tuesday.

Word came down from the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association that Leidenius would represent Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference at the national championship next week from Oct. 17-20 in Whitby, Ont.

It was expected news, but days waiting for the confirmation still had the third-year Kinesology and Sport Studies student anxious. RDC golf coach Scott Bergdahl said the CCAA was waiting for final results from conference tournaments considering representatives from all associations.

“It’s awesome,” said Bergdahl. “She was on pins and needles. We felt there was no chance that she wouldn’t go. But it wasn’t made official until this morning. Each of the conference championships across the country has to be completed before they can before they can determine who goes and it’s best score relative to the weather that they played in.”

Not only did Leidenius win the ACAC provincial title with a masterful two rounds in miserable weather from Sept. 30- Oct. 1, she was also named the conferences Women’s Golfer of the Year on Friday.

A combination of those two factors all but assured the Ponoka, Alta. native a spot at nationals.

At provincials in Medicine Hat, she shot an opening round of 84. On day 2 when the weather turned for the worse, Leidenius stepped up and finished final round with an impressive 82. Her two-day total of 166 was nine shots better than second place.

Her coach said the performance in sub-par conditions was spectacular and added the she’s now set a new standard for women’s golf at RDC.

“Shaye’s strong play and presence have been extremely impactful on our team this season. She has raised the bar for Red Deer College golfers,” Bergdahl said in a RDC Athletics release. “She set the standard for RDC female golf this season and for the golfers who follow her.”



