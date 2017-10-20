RDC Kings and Queens cruise to straight set sweeps over Olds College Broncos

RDC Queens middle Megan Schmidt spikes a ball past Olds College Broncos blocker Jordan Shewchuk on Friday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at RDC. The Queens beat the Broncos in three straight sets (25-10,25-19, 25-17). The two teams will be back at it tomorrow at RDC with the first set going at 6 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens topped the Olds College Broncos in three straight sets Friday night in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

RDC took the match (25-10, 25-19, 25-17) and veteran outside hitter Miranda Dawe led the way with 12 kills on just 16 attacks. Hanna Delemont also chipped in eight kills. The Queens also had seven aces in the win.

The RDC Kings were also dominant on Friday night with a three set victory (25-17, 25-19, 25-16) over the Broncos. Both Adam Turlejski and Ben Holmes had eight kills each to lead the way for RDC.

Both teams will hit the court again Saturday night at RDC.