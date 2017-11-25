RDC Kings and Queens hockey teams win Saturday

Red Deer College’s hockey teams have reason to smile after picking up wins Saturday night.

The Queens beat SAIT Polytechnic on the road 3-1 and the Kings grabbed a 4-2 win over NAIT at the Penhold Multiplex, avenging a 3-2 double-overtime loss at NAIT the night before.

Damien Kulynych got the Kings on the board first, about half way through the opening period.

NAIT answered back with a goal of its own early in the second frame, but Kulynych’s second goal of the game and a Tyler Berkholtz tally put the Kings up 3-1 going into the final period.

King Jason Miller scored a shorthanded marker with about four minutes left in the third. NAIT was able to score on the powerplay before the game ended, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings won 4-2.

Mike Salmon stopped 33 of 35 shots in the win.

In the women’s game, Queen Jade Petrie scored the lone first period goal with a helper from Sydnee Decorby.

The second period was scoreless, but the Queens’ Keinyn Nordell put her team up by two about a minute into the third frame.

SAIT scored a few minutes later, but Queen Celine Chailler scored an insurance marker for RDC with just over a minute left. Petrie picked up an assist on the goal – her second point of the night.

RDC’s Tracie Kikuchi stopped 20 of 21 shots in the game.

Both the Kings and Queens are 9-5 so far in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season. Neither team will play until after the holiday break.



