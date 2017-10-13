RDC Kings cruise to win over Briercrest College

The RDC Kings cruised to a three set win over the Briercrest College Clippers in their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference home opener Friday night.

On the same evening when the Kings raised their 2016-2017 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national title banner, RDC opened the season looking strong.

There were few bumps in the road including falling into a deep hole early in the first set, but ultimately the Kings did what they needed to do to earn the three set victory (25-23, 25-22, 25-20).

“Similar to preseason, some ups and some downs. There were points in every set where we kind of gave the momentum back to them,” said Kings head coach Aaron Schulha.

“It started when they were up 10-2 in the first. For us to claw back in the first after that is pretty impressive. I thought we had the momentum in the second and we built a lead in the middle. Then played pretty clutch in the last five points. Similar in the third.”

With almost an entirely new starting lineup, Schulha said his team might have put some undue pressure on themselves in the home opener.

“Guys just putting a little more pressure on themselves than what they needed too,” Schulha said.

“League is a different animal and there are certain expectations when you come to this program that we would like to win every match. It doesn’t always happen. I think the guys put some undue pressure on themselves, you had the banner raising and alumni in the house… That first night is different.”

The Kings varied there attack all night long, and had at least seven kills from four players. Evan Parchomchuk and Scott Irvine had seven, Ben Holmes had eight and Adam Turlejski was player of game with nine.

Schulha added that there’s plenty to improve for the rematch Saturday afternoon.

“Missed serves and unforced errors,” Schulha said.

“I think some speed to our outsides as well. Scott Irvine had a really good preseason for us, that right side connection was a little off in terms of speed and location. Make a few more serves and put them in a little more pressure, let them off the hook less.”



