RDC Kings crush SAIT 8-1 in Calgary

RDC Kings goalie Mike Salmon got his second straight win in net with 34 saves Friday in Calgary. (File photo)

The RDC Kings got goals from eight different players in a dominant 8-1 win over the SAIT Trojans in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday night in Calgary.

Five Kings had multi-point nights in the victory, with Tyler Berkholtz and Lynnden Pastachak scoring a goal and adding two assists. Dylan Thudium, Scott Ferguson each had a goal and an assist while Landon Kletke added two assists.

First-year forward Chase Thudium added a goal along with Damien Kulynych, Tyler Podgorenko and Tyrell Mappin.

Kings fifth-year netminder Mike Salmon turned aside 34 of 35 shots in the victory.

Joel Hamilton scored short-handed for SAIT and RDC was one for three on the power play. The Kings improved to 6-4 with the win.

The Kings will host the Portage College Voyageurs on Nov. 17 in their next ACAC game.



