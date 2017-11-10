RDC Kings goalie Mike Salmon got his second straight win in net with 34 saves Friday in Calgary. (File photo)

RDC Kings crush SAIT 8-1 in Calgary

The RDC Kings got goals from eight different players in a dominant 8-1 win over the SAIT Trojans in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday night in Calgary.

Five Kings had multi-point nights in the victory, with Tyler Berkholtz and Lynnden Pastachak scoring a goal and adding two assists. Dylan Thudium, Scott Ferguson each had a goal and an assist while Landon Kletke added two assists.

First-year forward Chase Thudium added a goal along with Damien Kulynych, Tyler Podgorenko and Tyrell Mappin.

Kings fifth-year netminder Mike Salmon turned aside 34 of 35 shots in the victory.

Joel Hamilton scored short-handed for SAIT and RDC was one for three on the power play. The Kings improved to 6-4 with the win.

The Kings will host the Portage College Voyageurs on Nov. 17 in their next ACAC game.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels drop fifth straight to Blazers in Kamloops
Next story
Optimist Chiefs win with last second goal

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

WATCH: Penhold Remembrance Day ceremony

Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month