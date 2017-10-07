RDC Kings hockey win in wild home opener

The RDC Kings were on the right side of a 3-2 overtime thriller Saturday night in Penhold.

In their home opener, RDC topped Concordia University of Edmonton for the second straight night to start the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season 2-0.

Kings forward Dylan Thudium notched two power play goals in the second period and gave Red Deer a 2-1 lead.

Cory Santoro tied the game for CUE in the third. Lynnden Pastachak was the overtime hero for RDC at 2:35 of the extra frame to give his team the victory.

Troy Trombley made 21 saves in the Kings net for the win and Tanner McCorriston stood on his head for CUE with 46 stops.

Next action for the Kings is Oct. 13 when they host University of Alberta-Augustana.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter