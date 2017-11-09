RDC Kings goalie Mike Salmon turns aside one of 23 shots he faced in his first action this season. The Kings beat SAIT 2-1 in overtime at the Penholder Multiplex on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings top SAIT in OT

Kings 2 SAIT 1 (OT)

The RDC Kings found another gear Thursday night after being stuck in the mud for two straight games last weekend.

RDC pulled out a 2-1 overtime win at the Penhold Multiplex against Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference rival SAIT in the first game of a home-and-home with the Trojans.

Coming off consecutive losses to the Grant McEwan University Griffins last weekend, the lacklustre performances seemed to be a motivating factor and RDC looked like a different team in the victory.

“Last weekend were the only two games this year that we did not play well. We worked fairly hard but we didn’t play like we were capable of,” Kings head coach Trevor Keeper said.

“The guys regrouped this week and we really focused on positive energy and believing. Just working hard and battling. We did lots of battle drills. They came tonight and showed that they wanted to get back in the win column.”

RDC improved to 5-4 on the year with the win.

Through 40 minutes the Kings were blanked by SAIT netminder Payton Lee despite launching 38 shots at the rookie.

Lee last year in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice had a 4.16 goals against average and 894. save percentage.

The ACAC rookie made a number of highlight reel saves to keep the Trojans in the game until Lynnden Pastachak broke through on a partial breakaway midway through the third period.

The first-year Kings forward from Bienfait, Sask., has really started to form into a solid ACAC player through the second month of the season according to Keeper.

“He’s been playing really well, right from the beginning. He’s not playing like a rookie. He knows what his strengths are,” Keeper said.

“He’s tenacious and has a ton of speed and he’s got great hands.

“He doesn’t sit back and be cute. He just gets the puck to home plate and gets to the net. That’s why he gets so many important goals for us.”

Just 92 seconds after the Kings took the lead, Trojans forward Tyson McCallum slid a wrist shot just under RDC netminder Mike Salmon’s pad to tie the game at one.

In overtime, defenceman Zak Hicks got a fortuitous bounce that got past Lee to win the game for RDC. Hicks was named player of the game for his efforts.

Salmon, a fifth-year goalie from Red Deer faced limited action in his first game of the season after battling a back injury for the first month, but was solid when tested. He made 22 saves in the victory.

“He played solid tonight, only one goal against. His puck play was a little bit rusty but as to be expected since he hasn’t been in the net since early September,” Keeper said.

Lee finished with a 44 saves for the Trojans.

The Kings will head to Calgary Friday night for the rematch with the Trojans.


