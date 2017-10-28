RDC Kings volleyball power Evan Parchomchuk was big in Friday’s win for the Kings. (File Photo)

RDC Kings volleyball fall for first time in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE- The RDC Kings volleyball team suffered their first Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference loss Saturday in Lethbridge.

Their record dropped to 5-1 on the year with the five-set loss (25-20, 15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 11-15) to the Kodiaks.

Lethbridge hitter Carter Hansen was just too much to handle for RDC with a match-high 21 kills on the afternoon, including the game winner.

Adam Turlejski led the way for the Kings with 11 kills and two blocks while Hamish Hazelden also chipped in 10 kills. The Kings had 12 service errors in the game and only one ace.

Mark DeWit was the RDC player of the game with eight kills and five blocks.

On Friday, the Kings were on the flip side of a five set victory (16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12).

In that match, Evan Parchomchuk and Scott Irvine were beasts for RDC with 15 kills each. Parchomchuk added 10 digs while Irvine added seven. RDC finished the night with just three aces and 12 errors.

Setter Thomas Wass was the player of the game for the Kings. The first-year Open Studies student had 22 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs and one block in the victory.


