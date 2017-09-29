RDC Kings win in wild finish at ACHW pre-season showcase

The Lacombe Generals came storming back around regular game time Friday night at the Gary Moe Autoplex in the Allan Cup Hockey West Preseason Showcase.

Late in their contest with the RDC Kings, after an early 5 p.m. puck drop, the Generals finally came to life in the third period.

Two goals in quick succession from Craig Dalrymple and Jesse Todd midway through the final frame woke up the hometown crowd after trailing 4-1.

With 1:09 left in the period, ACHW leading goal scorer from last season Myles Bell blasted home a snap shot to tie the game at four.

What looked to be a well-earned tie quickly turned into a Kings victory with only three seconds left when a Lynnden Pastachak slap shot got through the five hole of Generals goalie Kraymer Barnstable.

“We moved the puck up wide and we had guys joining the attack,” RDC Kings head coach Trevor Keeper said. “There’s an example of them not being afraid and not being tentative, four guys going on the attack. We end up scoring the winning goal because we were putting pressure on and had the gas pedal down.”

Keeper added that despite his team being able to dominate at times, with leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first and second period the games always end up close with the Generals.

“We enjoy playing Lacombe, we’ve played them several times now in the past three years and they’ve always been close,” RDC Kings head coach Trevor Keeper said.

“Overtime wins, overtime losses, tight right down to the end today. They’re a veteran, experienced team. Guys that have played at a high level for a long time. We have a young team. Our guys played hard, dominated at times. Panicked a little bit at times and (Lacombe) was always on a even keel.”

Dylan Thudium opened the scoring for RDC midway through the opening frame and nine seconds later Jake Wozney made it 2-0.

Nathan Deck got the Generals their first goal at 8:27 of the second.

Lacombe hosts the Rosetown Red Wings in game two of the ACHW preseason showcase Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and RDC is back on the ice Sunday at noon also against Rosetown. On Saturday, Innisfail also plays Fort Saskatchewan at 4 p.m.