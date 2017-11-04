RDC Queens basketball fall in Medicine Hat

In their second game of the weekend the RDC Queens dropped a 64-44 game to the Medicine Hat Rattlers on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

RDC trailed 23-21 at halftime but really fell behind in the fourth quarter when the Rattlers scored 28 points.

Sandra Garcia-Bernal led the way offensively for RDC with 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Maya Parker also had a big game in the loss with seven points and seven rebounds. Mary Krause also chipped in eight rebounds, six points and three blocks.



