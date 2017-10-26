RDC Queens break ACAC attendance record, fall in shootout to Griffins

The RDC Queens did everything but leave with a win Thursday night at the Centrium.

It went down as a 3-2 shootout loss to the Grant MacEwan University Griffins in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association play, but the night meant so much more to those in attendance.

The Queens raised $21,715 for the École Barrie Wilson Elementary School accessible playground project on their annual Pink in the Rink night and set new ACAC Women’s Hockey attendance record of 892 in the process.

“It’s really nice to contribute to the community. The community gives so much to our students and if it wasn’t for the community the program wouldn’t happen. The college wouldn’t happen and to be able to give back to that community is huge,” said Red Deer College Events and Marketing Coordinator PJ Swales.

“It’s something that is so near and dear to our hearts, physical activity, being involved and having an inclusive area for everyone, that they feel they can be apart of it. It’s great to help one of our great schools in Red Deer.”

RDC jumped out to an early 1-0 lead to get the raucous crowd on their feet when a point shot from Catherine Longchamps found the mark, but the Griffins tied it midway through the opening frame.

Marisa Fraser scored short handed for RDC in the second, but Jordyn Reimer tied it early in the third for Grant MacEwan and for the second time this season the two teams needed a shootout to decide a winner.

Tessa Mitchell scored the only goal to earn the win for the Griffins.

“We didn’t generate enough shots. In the second period on the stats we only had five shots. But it resulted in a goal, just the simplest of things get a shot on goal and players to the net. Taking the goalie’s eyes away,” Queens head coach Kelly Coulter said.

”Grant MacEwan is the defending champion for a reason. They’re a good hockey team and we have to continue to get our game to that level.”

For the Queens, offensively they were only able to muster 13 shots on goal, while their netminder Tracie Kikuchi was a rock again and the player of the game with 40 saves on the evening.

“She’s unreal, I don’t know how she does it. She can track the puck like no one and she has incredible second effort, which is what it means to be a Queen, that relentless hard-working attitude,” fifth-year forward Emily Lougheed said.

Lougheed, in her final season with the Queens added the atmosphere Thursday was the best she’s seen in her time and was especially happy to see a number of young fans in the building.

“It’s good, it’s high energy and we had the same kind of experience last year. This year felt a little different, a lot more little girls running around which is awesome for us, I love seeing that,” she said.

Swales added that the Pink in the Rink game will continue again next season, but it will have a new home at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and that’s a reason alone for some excitement.

“This is the biggest event that we put on as far as athletics goes, for a one night single event and we’re looking forward to the new facility, to be able to host this many people or more every night,” he said.

“To make that electric energy and connect our community to Red Deer College and having that place where students can say, ‘I can be there one day.’ The little girls in the stands tonight, that say ‘I can be on the ice, I can be a queen, I can go to Red Deer College’.”


