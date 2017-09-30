RDC Queens cruise to 4-0 record in RDC Volleyball Classic

RDC Queens right side McKenna Barthel spikes a ball during the ACAC Challenge on Saturday night at RDC against the NAIT Ooks. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

In another decisive victory, the RDC Queens rolled to their fourth straight win at the RDC Holiday Inns and Suites Volleyball Classic Saturday night on their home court.

RDC topped the NAIT Ooks in three quick sets (25-10, 15-16, 25-20) to close out the challenge and they also beat Providence 3-1 earlier in the day.

Head coach Chris Wandler said the final win of the tournament was a signal that things were finally coming together for his squad.

“We’ve been talking about some of the controllable factors that have been a little bit lax the last little while. The need to clean those up. When we did that we started to play more consistent,” Wandler said. “When you’re consistent, it puts a lot of pressure on the opposition. I think we did a good job of doing the simple things.”

In addition to the starters finding their groove, Wandler said just getting on the court in a high-pressure environment against players that aren’t on your team was good for his group.

“Our ability to read the play in front of us and execute what we’ve been trying to accomplish. There’s no compensation for experience and we have a veteran group and it helps us instantly. There’s so much you can do from that. It was a really good effort in that regard,” he said.

Overall, throughout the entire four-day event, he said his team really started to find their stride offensively and is hoping for big things when the season starts on Oct. 13.

“At the very beginning it was maybe a bit shaky. Just not going through our processes. Near the end, we started to feel a little bit more comfortable. All and all, a good step in the right direction,” Wandler added.



