RDC Queens finish 2nd at Grand-Prix #4 on home course; Kings end up 4th

In her final year running for RDC cross country, Jordanna Cota has a lot of memories to look back on.

Saturday, she checked another important milestone off her bucket list, as the fifth-year runner finished first overall among Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference runners on her home course in Grand-Prix #4. Cota ended the race in a time of 24 minutes and 34 seconds. She also lead her team to a second place overall finish, just behind the SAIT Torjans. The Kings ended up fourth overall.

“It was a fast, flatter course except for the start and finish but, it was awesome being out here with all my teammates, being in our hometown,” Cota said. “This has been something I’ve wanted to do since I started college. It’s honestly such a treat to have family, friends, your teammates and their parents here. It’s an honour to be on this course.”

Shaelyn Moltzhan ended the day in ninth place with a time of 25:51.93, Jill Stewart was 12th at 26:16.84 and Sadie Borgfjord was 14th in 26:50.29.

“Just thought, give it all you got this last year and go out with a bang. It’s been really helpful having my teammates push me and pushing them. We’ve all worked together through the summer. I think it definitely paid off for all of us,” Cota said.

“We’ll call each up and be like ‘hey are you running today?’. It’ll be a Sunday when we all have to do our own runs. And it’ll be if your going for a run, I’m going for a run.”

Adam Wass was the Kings top-placed runner with a time of 29:57.03 which put him in seventh among ACAC athletes. Teammate Steve Rowley came in 14th in 30:54.79, while Cory DeRaadt and Devon Gurney finished 20th and 21st respectively. DeRaadt had a time of 32:11.19 and Gurney ended the race in 32:20.13.

Grand Prix #5 will be in Camrose on Oct. 18, before the runners come back to Red Deer for the ACAC provincial championship on Oct. 28.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter