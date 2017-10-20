Shaye Leidenius finished fourth at CCAA Women’s Golf Nationals in Ontario this week. (File photo)

RDC Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius finishes fourth at nationals

Kings finished ninth

Shaye Leidenius fired her best round of the week Friday at the PING Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championship and finished the tournament in fourth.

The second-year Kinesiology and Sport Studies student ended the final round at Royal Ashburn Golf Club in Whitby, Ont. at five-over-par and was plus-40 for the tournament, just three strokes back of third place. Leidenius fired back-to-back 84s to start the event and after a 83 Thursday was able to hunt down the top players with her 75 Friday. Her final round score was the third best round overall on the week.

Earlier in the week, Leidenius was also named a CCAA Women’s Golf All-Canadian. She was was the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Player of the Year after winning the college provincial championship tournament earlier this month.

The RDC Kings also played at CCAA National Championship, finishing the week ninth overall. Individually, Logan Hill finished in 29th place at 31-over-par, while Justin Loro was 33rd and Cole Morrison was 36th. Clayton Dunn ended the week in 44th and Cody Clipperton was 58th.


