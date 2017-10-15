RDC Queens send off graduating players with home win

RDC Queens soccer captain Krysten Strand scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

In her final home game as an RDC Queen, captain Krysten Strand ended it in the most unlikely way.

The fifth-year defender, who has been known for her hard-nosed play and leadership from her own team’s side of midfield, was pushed forward early in the game against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

She scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Queens, her first of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

“She stepped up, I pushed her up front and we tried to find a spark. She did, scored a beautiful goal,” Queens head coach Esad Elkaz said.

“It’s always nice to see that. We’re going to miss her. It’s going to be hard, whoever steps into her shoes is going to have big shoes to fill.”

Elkaz added that through all the ups and downs this season, Sunday looked like the team finally put together a complete effort and was rewarded for the performance.

”I saw a lot of passion. I saw a lot of hard work and commitment. This season, we were missing some sparks. That happened (Saturday) and in the win (Sunday),” he said.

Strand’s defence partner Chelsea Webster, also a fifth year who is graduating said it was great end the home portion of the season with a win, especially after such a challenging season for the squad.

“I’ve learned a lot here, this program has definitely been through the ups and downs with me. It was really good to finalize the season with these girls. We didn’t come through this year but we tried our hearts out and that’s what matters,” she said.

RDC pressured the Kodiaks after the opening goal and had plenty of chances to add to their lead in the second half but couldn’t convert.

Erin Gill was awarded the player of the game for RDC with a solid effort in net.

Along with Strand and Webster moving on, the Queens will also lose Nicole Phillips and Malinka Voytechek to the University of Lethbridge, as well as Kayla Kaip.

The final game of the regular season for the Queens is a road date with the Lakeland College Rustlers.



Email sports info and tips to sports reporter Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter