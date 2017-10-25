RDC Queens set for Pink in the Rink night

Four young RDC Queens hockey fans show their support for their team as the Queens take on the Olds Broncos last year at the annual Pink in the Rink game. (File photo)

The RDC Queens hockey team is set for one of their most exciting nights of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

Thursday night at the Centrium they’ll host the MacEwan University Griffins for the annual Pink in the Rink fundraiser.

To us, #RDCPinkInTheRink is all about celebrating women in sport and showcasing strong female leaders to young girls in #RedDeer. 👏🏻 Here's to ladies in sport, we are proud of you and all that you represent! #WCW pic.twitter.com/OXzw3JLwIU — RDC Athletics (@rdcathletics) October 25, 2017

Last year the event drew an ACAC attendance record for women’s hockey and raised more than $10,000 to support the fight against women’s cancer.

This year the money raised will help support the local École Barrie Wilson Elementary School accessible playground project.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause. Pink shirts will also be on sale at the game and proceeds from shirt sales and game night raffles will go to help support the accessible playground project.

T-shirts for the #pinkintherink game are at the office. $10.& all proceeds go to our new playground. Thanks to our sponsors! @rdcathletics pic.twitter.com/O7BENQhYws — Ecole Barrie Wilson (@ecolebw) October 25, 2017

RDC played the Griffins on the opening night of the ACAC season on Sept. 5 and lost 4-3 in a shootout. The following night the Griffins also beat the Queens 2-1.

With a 4-2-1 record this year, RDC sits two points ahead of the Griffins in the ACAC Women’s Hockey standings. Queens forward Jade Petrie leads the league in points (8) and goals (6). Goalie Tracie Kikuchi is second in the league in both goals against average (1.34) and save percentage (.948).