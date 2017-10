The RDC Queens won their final regular season game on Saturday against the Lakeland Rustlers. (File photo)

The RDC Queens ended the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season on a high note Saturday at Lakeland College against the Rustlers.

RDC were out of playoff contention heading into their final regular season game, but were able to top the Rustlers 3-1.

Malinka Voytechek opened the scoring for the Queens just before halftime, then Teryn Wright added another goal 16 minutes into the second half. Nicole Phillips also added a goal late for RDC.