RDC Queens volleyball aim to improve on provincial bronze

The RDC Queens volleyball team has some unfinished business from last year.

After ending the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season tied for first overall and tops in the south division, the Queens finished the year with a bronze medal at provincials.

Short of the ultimate prize– a trip to the national championship means the veteran laden group is intent on proving their 21-3 record last season was no fluke.

“For most of the girls from last year, I think bronze was a little bit disappointing knowing the growth we had over the course of the year. I think we’re looking forward to the fight and the challenge to get back to that spot,” head coach Chris Wandler said.

Fifth-year power Miranda Dawe will undoubtedly be a force in the ACAC this season and could find even more chemistry with setter Chanelle Kayser, who’s in her second season at RDC. Dawe was second in the province in kills per set (3.78) and Kayser was sixth in assists per set (7.60).

“Miranda Dawe is one of the premier hitters in all of Canada. That comes with a lot of responsibility. Chanelle Kayser is going to be seeing the floor a whole heck of a lot,” Wandler said.

“With her intelligence, she’s able to run our offence. We have two really good middle blockers in Megan Schmidt and Hanna (Delemont). All in all, we have a few standouts but it’s very much going to be a committee type atmosphere for us.”

The Queens only boast four rookies on their roster and with such an experienced team, Wandler said there are a couple of long-term goals he hopes his team can embrace this season.

“Hit the ground running and also to embark on leaving some legacy to these young players so they can follow suit. It’s one where that veteran crew is looking forward to what the possibilities are. They’re quite excited,” he said.

The Queens must focus on their day-to-day responsibilities, according to the head coach. Instead of thinking about long-term success or wins and losses, they have to look at the year as a series of small gains in order to reach the ultimate prize.

“We don’t talk a lot about winning. We talk a whole a lot about what it takes to win and the process needed to win every point. We’re very small-goal oriented and we hope that by added all that up, the results take care of itself,” Wandler said.

They’ll kick start the year with a friendly exhibition game against Olds College on Sept. 23 at home, before welcoming a large contingent of ACAC teams and others to RDC Sept 28-30.



