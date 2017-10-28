RDC Queens volleyball earn split in Lethbridge

RDC Queens outside hitter McKenna Barthel was player of the game Friday in a five-set loss to the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. (File Photo)

The RDC Queens volleyball team faced a tough test down the road in Lethbridge this weekend and left with a split.

On Friday night RDC dropped a tight five-set match (25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 11-15), but bounced back Saturday afternoon with a four-set victory (25-16, 25-13, 26-28, 25-21).

In Friday’s match, McKenna Barthel was player of the game with 14 kills, 13, digs and one ace. She was aided by teammates Miranda Dawe and Megan Schmidt who both had 11 kills in the five-set loss.

On Saturday, Dawe lead the way with a game-high 17 kills. She also chipped in 15 digs in the match.

Also playing a big role offensively was Barthel, who had 14 kills in four sets for the second straight day. She had two service aces. Setter Chanelle Kayser had 32 assists in the victory.

Noami Jardine was player of the game for RDC on Saturday afternoon with 16 digs, 12 kills and one block.

Next up for the Queens is a trip to Medicine Hat to take on the Rattlers on Nov. 4