RDC Queens outside hitter McKenna Barthel was player of the game Friday in a five-set loss to the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. (File Photo)

RDC Queens volleyball earn split in Lethbridge

The RDC Queens volleyball team faced a tough test down the road in Lethbridge this weekend and left with a split.

On Friday night RDC dropped a tight five-set match (25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 11-15), but bounced back Saturday afternoon with a four-set victory (25-16, 25-13, 26-28, 25-21).

In Friday’s match, McKenna Barthel was player of the game with 14 kills, 13, digs and one ace. She was aided by teammates Miranda Dawe and Megan Schmidt who both had 11 kills in the five-set loss.

On Saturday, Dawe lead the way with a game-high 17 kills. She also chipped in 15 digs in the match.

Also playing a big role offensively was Barthel, who had 14 kills in four sets for the second straight day. She had two service aces. Setter Chanelle Kayser had 32 assists in the victory.

Noami Jardine was player of the game for RDC on Saturday afternoon with 16 digs, 12 kills and one block.

Next up for the Queens is a trip to Medicine Hat to take on the Rattlers on Nov. 4

Previous story
WATCH: RDC’s Jordanna Cota first in provincial race, women and men off to nationals

Just Posted

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

RCMP tells accused killer that evidence against him is overwhelming

RCMP showed accused Castor murderer some of the evidence they gathered in bid to get him to talk

Alberta conservatives gather in Calgary to pick leader to challenge NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta new United Conservatives will pick a new leader today.… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month