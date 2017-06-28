RDC releases 2017-18 sports schedule

Soccer will be first on the RDC 2017-18 sports scene.

The soccer Kings and Queens open their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference regular season Sept. 9 in Lethbridge and the 10th in Medicine Hat. Their first home action is Sept. 16 at noon against Olds.

The RDC cross-country running team will get an opportunity to compete at home twice this season.

They host the Grand Prix 4 on Sept. 30 and the ACAC finals Oct. 28. The first Grand Prix is Sept. 9 at Concordia in Edmonton.

The golf team will also get into action in September as they compete in the North Regional the 16-17 in Camrose. The ACAC final is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Redtail Landing.

The remainder of the RDC teams — basketball, volleyball and hockey — begin their regular season in October.

The hockey Queens will host MacEwan University, Oct. 5. They play the majority of their home games on Thursdays except for Wednesday Nov. 1 against NAIT and Saturday Nov. 18 against Olds.

The hockey Kings open Oct. 6 at Concordia and host the Thunder the following day at the Penhold Regional Multiplex.

All their home games are either Friday or Saturday, except for a Thursday Nov. 9 game against SAIT.

The two-time national champion RDC Kings volleyball squad, along with the Queens, will open their season Oct. 13-14 at home against Briercrest.

The basketball squads open Oct. 21 on the road at St. Mary’s University in Calgary. They host SAIT Oct. 28.

The RDC curling teams get underway with the Fall Regional Nov. 24-26 at Portage College. The Winter Regional goes Jan. 26-28 in Edmonton with the ACAC finals Feb. 16-18 in Camrose.