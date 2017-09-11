RDC runner Jordanna Cota tops field at first race of the season

Jordanna Cota of the RDC Queens cross country team won the first race of the season in Edmonton on the weekend with an impressive time of 25 minutes and 20 seconds. (File photo)

RDC Cross Country runner Jordanna Cota put the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference on notice this weekend.

The fifth year athlete and reigning female Athlete of the Year at RDC won the first race of the season in 25 minutes and 20 seconds in Edmonton. After an ACAC all-conference selection last season, Jill Stewart of Red Deer finished the season opening event in third place and a time of 26:34. The Queens finished first overall, while the Kings earned a second place finish.

Cross country head coach Kari Elliott was proud of the way her team ran, especially considering the tough course and the extra kilometre that ACAC women will run this season. Last year the women ran five kilometres and this year they’ll run six.

“That final kilometre was tough today. I was really excited to see our women perform well. In the early going, Jordanna and Jill look stronger than last season and Jordanna beat many open runners,” Elliott said.

On the men’s side, Adam Wass was the top RDC finisher in 32:13 and ended up sixth among ACAC male runners.

“The men’s race featured a fast field with a very quick start,” Elliott said. “I am really proud of the student-athletes and I feel very optimistic after our first competition.”

