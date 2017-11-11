Red Deer College King Steven Keating strikes the ball between two Ambrose Lions defenders at Saturday’s game between the two teams at RDC. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

RDC volleyball teams both victorious Saturday

The Red Deer College Kings and Queens were victorious on home court Saturday against the Ambrose University Lions.

The Queens got the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference games underway first, beating the Lion in three straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-19).

Queens head coach Chris Wandler said this definitive win brings some confidence to the team.

“We were really smooth tonight. We’ve been waiting for that type of match to come along since the first weekend,” said Wandler.

The season so far has been up-and-down, said Wandler. But the team is improving and this win was a complete effort from all players.

The Queens are now 7-3 on the season and have won three straight games.

Right after the Queens beat the Lions, the Kings took to the floor to battle Ambrose University.

Like the Queens, the Kings were able to walk away with a victory, but it took them four sets instead of three (25-14, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23).

When RDC had home court (sets one and three) it dominated Ambrose University. But sets two and four were much closer.

Kings coach Aaron Schulha said his team’s serving was much stronger on the home side.

The Kings battled the Lions at Ambrose University Friday, where RDC won in three straight sets. Schulha said Ambrose came to play Saturday night.

“Ambrose played better than they did Friday, which isn’t too surprising. They have some good pieces, are scrappy and have a good coach,” he said.

After Friday’s game Schulha said he wanted his team to be more aggressive when blocking. There was some improvement on that front, but some work is still needed, he said.

“We have some guys who aren’t aggressive enough, especially in one-on-one situations,” he said.

With this win the Kings improve to 7-3 on the season.

“We still have some consistency issues, but that’s to be expected because we have two first-year centres and a lot of new faces.

“When we show flashes of our A game we can rival any team in the country. When we’re not playing well it looks really bad,” Schulha said.

Those first-year centres are coming along, but are still making some first-year mistakes, Schulha added.

The Kings and Queens will be off next week. The teams’ next games will be at SAIT Polytechnic Nov. 24. The Queens and Kings will then host SAIT Nov. 25 at RDC.

“The bye comes at a good time for us. We had a couple rough weekends in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat,” said Schulha.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer College King Mark DeWit (right) bumps the ball while teammate Ben Holmes gives him a little backup at Saturday’s game against Ambrose University. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Rebels lose sixth straight

Just Posted

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month