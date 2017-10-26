The Red Deer Rebels added forward Jack Flaman to their roster on Thursday. (Supplied photo)

Rebels add 20-year-old forward

Jack Flaman newsest addition to Rebels roster

The Red Deer Rebels re-tooled their roster Thursday with the acquisition of a 20-year-old forward.

Red Deer added forward Jack Flaman from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for his WHL overage transfer fee.

The move means the Rebels have placed 20-year-old netminder Lasse Petersen on WHL waivers.

Flaman, a native of Vibank, Sask., has played four seasons in the WHL between Lethbridge, Vancouver and Portland. In 154 career regular season games he’s scored 20 goals and added 12 assists.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound forward started the season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. In seven WHL games with the Hurricanes since Sept. 29, the center has six points in seven games, including four goals.

With Petersen on waivers, it’s likely that Rebels netminder Riley Lamb, who missed the first month of the season because of a thumb injury, is nearing a return.

