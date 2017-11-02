The Red Deer Rebels acquired forward Lukas MacKenzie from the Saskatoon Blades on Thursday. (Contributed photo)

Rebels add toughness to lineup with new forward

Red Deer acquired Lukas MacKenzie from the Saskatoon Blades on Thursday

Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter was quite plainly not happy with his team after another loss Wednesday night.

So, in typical Sutter fashion, the bench boss made a deal to shake up the roster Thursday, acquiring gritty forward Lukas MacKenzie from the Saskatoon Blades for a fourth round WHL Bantam Draft pick in 2018. The 18-year-old from Calgary has eight goals and 16 assists in 121 WHL games.

“He’s a big, strong kid. Tough, strong kid. We hope that this is a new lease on life for him. Reset him a little bit, kick start him,” said Sutter of the six-foot-two, 203-pound forward. “He’s a power forward type player. We like elements in his game. It’s an element we felt like we were lacking on our team.”

Sutter said adding a big forward had been the plan since the summer, but finding a better balance in the lineup with more toughness had become apparent lately. With forwards Adam Musil and Evan Polei moving on this season, Sutter also understood there could be a need for bigger bodies up front.

“It was discussed in the summer. When you lose certain guys out of your lineup that are pretty important that way,” Sutter said.

“We wanted a quicker team and yet with quickness you still have to have a certain element that’s important too– that’s some aggression in your play. I thought to some degree we’ve been lacking in that.”

While speed has been an emphasis since training camp for the Rebels coaching staff, clearly a better defensive group than the one that’s been deployed so far has been an issue. Despite a winning record of 8-7-1-0, Red Deer has allowed 60 goals and only scored 53.

“I want our team to be a four line team and one that plays with pace, quickness and transition,” Sutter said.

“But a team that’s also responsible defending and that’s an area that we haven’t been good at. Defending doesn’t just mean in your own end, defending is playing in the other team’s zone and I don’t think we’ve played enough in the other team’s zone either.”

With the Rebels on their way to Regina for a game Friday night, they picked up MacKenzie on the way and expect him to be in the lineup Friday against the Pats.


