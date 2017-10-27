Rebels battle back to earn OT win over Spokane

The Red Deer Rebels tied the game with 39 seconds left and then won in overtime against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rebels battled to the bitter end Friday night to earn two points in a 4-3 overtime win against the Spokane Chiefs.

Fighting from behind all night long, the Rebels needed an extra attacker and a tipped point shot to force overtime.

Brandon Hagel deflected a Dawson Barteaux shot home with 39 seconds in the third to tie the game at three.

In overtime, Jared Dmytriw was the hero, tipping a shot in on a two-on-one rush with veteran Reese Johnson.

“Johnny got the puck and he was flying down the wing, I didn’t have to do much. Just stick on the ice, he made that whole play happen,” said Dmytriw about his third goal of the year.

“That was playoff hockey in October. It was an exciting game. We showed a lot of character coming back. Had some adversity throughout the game, our penalty kill stepped up and overall it was a great team win.”

The goal and the win helped the Rebels breakout of a two-game home losing streak and a funk that had them down 2-0 early in the game.

“Just the fact that we’re trying to get out of a slump we’ve been in and we played hard and did things better as the game went on,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“Whenever you’re in a situation that we’ve been in, there’s nothing that’s going to be easy about it. You have to dig in and the kids dug in and we got two points and got a big win.”

It was the power play that finally jump-started Red Deer when Lane Zablocki was johnny-on-the-spot to tap home a Grayson Pawlenchuk pass with only 17 seconds left in the first.

Zablocki pulled the Rebels even with another tap in from just outside the crease on the power play when Brandon Hagel slid nifty pass across the blue paint. The two-goal night earned Zablocki first star honours and he now has five on the season. After one goal in the first nine games, the Detroit Red Wings draft pick has four in his last four games.

Tied 2-2 late in the third, Nolan Reid scored his seventh of the year for the Chiefs and looked to have locked up the win.

Hagel’s goal to tie the game, his fifth of the year was part of a two-point night and now has two goals and seven assists in the last six games.

The Rebels were also a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill in the victory.

“It was a battle. I thought as the game went further along we got better and better and you get down two and battle back,” Sutter said.

“Power play got a couple of big goals and I thought our penalty killing in the third was huge. They get that one, and we were able to even it up late in the game that’s always huge.”

Rookie goalie Ethan Anders gave the Rebels a chance to win again with 25 saves on the game including a number of stops while the game was tied at two in third.

“He’s been rock solid for us back there. Coming in as a 17-year-old goalie, he’s been nothing but great for us back there. He gives the boys a lot of confidence,” Dmytriw said.

Alex Alexeyev entered the Rebels lineup for the first time in a month, and he was huge on the Rebels back end.

“It’s pretty obvious, when you have a guy like that who’s a horse on the back end, he played a lot of minutes and knows how to play the game. He was obviously significant to our group,” Sutter said.

The Rebels also added veteran forward Jack Flaman, who made a real difference down the middle.

“We knew what we were getting and it’s nice to have a left-handed center iceman, especially a guy that’s responsible and good on faceoffs. Especially on that one side of the ice, we haven’t had that,” Sutter said.

It was also the third time Red Deer had been trailing after 40 minutes and came back to win this season in just 13 games.

The Rebels will play their final game of a six-game home stand on Saturday night against the Regina Pats.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter