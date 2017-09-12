Rebels cut down roster to 26 players

The Red Deer Rebels have narrowed in on their final roster after re-assigning three players Tuesday.

Red Deer sent a trio of 2001 born forwards – Zak Smith, River Fahey and Blake Sydlowski to their respective midget and junior teams and now have 26 players on their roster.

Smith was sent back to Neepawa of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, Fahey heads to North Island of the B.C. Major Midget League and Sydlowski joins St. Albert of the Alberta Midget Hockey League.

Fahey impressed the Rebels brass during training camp and continued to make a statement with three points in four pre season games. He’ll likely be a name the team will look at later this season if needed.

Smith was another 16-year-old that was making waves during camp and chipped in two points in three exhibition games.

Sydlowski played more of a physical game with his six-foot, 191 pound frame but still was able to catch the eye of Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter during the mini tournament in Red Deer.

With 26 players on the roster, the only decision left for the Rebels is likely to be a backup goalies as three netminders still remain in camp.

