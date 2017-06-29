Rebels deal Cameron Hausinger to Kootenay

The Red Deer Rebels traded Cameron Hausinger to the Kootenay Ice on Thursday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Rebels continued to shuffle the deck up front Thursday as they made another change to their forward group.

Red Deer shipped 18-year-old forward Cameron Hausinger to the Kootenay Ice in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Hausinger, is a gritty winger from Anchorage, Alaska who played up and down the lineup for the Rebels last year after he was acquired from the Saskatoon Blades in November.

He appeared in 41 games for Red Deer last season, notching seven goals and five assists for 12 points. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound forward has played in 119 WHL games, producing 13 goals and 26 points.

The move comes a day after the Rebels added centre Kristian Reichel in the CHL Import Draft.

Red Deer will kick of training camp on Aug. 23.

