Rebels do their best to pitch in for Movember

It’s still in the early stages, but the Red Deer Rebels Movember campaign has been growing faster than the players’ facial hair.

Captain Grayson Pawlenchuk, not quite blessed with the right moustache growing genes said it’s just good to be able to help out and he’s happy to see bunch of his teammates on board as well.

“It’s a bit about genetics, I’m struggling with that, ” Pawlenchuk said. “The fundraising has been good and it’s good to see the team is doing good with that. We’re getting far with donations. We set the goal at $10,000 and we’re almost there already.”

It’s the first year the club has officially participated in Movember, the men’s health awareness campaign that has gained international notoriety. Rebels Senior Vice President Merrick Sutter said players have participated on their own the last few years but this time around the team decided to get behind it. The Rebels foundation kick started the fundraising with a $1,000 donation.

“This has been a promotion that historically has the greatest chance of success if the players drive it. I don’t think anyone would accuse them of having great looking facial hair, but we think that’s what makes it unique and fun,” Sutter said.

“The men’s health community has done a great job at humanizing these issues; making it personal without making light of it. Percentages tell us that one or more of the players in our room will at some point in their life deal with one of these problems, so let’s make a difference now and maybe lessen those percentages down the line.”

So far, the team set a modest goal to raise $10,000 for the cause, but just eight days in, the 10 Rebels taking part have already eclipsed $7,000. That’s even with a number of players, Pawlenchuk included, that have barely a speck of upper lip hair growth to speak of.

“I definitely can’t grow a moustache but I can definitely help out and raise awareness and raising money for it too,” Pawlenchuk added.

Pressed to name a player who might sport the best stache come the Rebels first home game in 18 days, the captain picked 19-year-old forward Jared Dymtriw. The five-foot-11 Craven, Sask. product was also instrumental in convincing management to let the team get involved in the fundraising.

“The players have done it for a few years themselves, but we’ve really ramped up the promotion for their cause,” Sutter said.

“As a team, it’s a difficult time of year to promote causes because of the lack of home games, however the guys as a collective have really ramped up their enthusiasm this year, and we’re doing what we can to support it.”

The Rebels are on the road starting Friday for five games in seven days. Their next home date is Nov. 18 when they host the Kootenay Ice in the back-half of a home-and-home.

To donate to the Rebels cause, head to https://ca.movember.com/team/2308442

