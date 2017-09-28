Rebels Donohoe finding his fit on the blueline

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Hunter Donohoe played his first WHL game with the team at Rogers Arena in Edmonton last weekend. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

Typically for defenceman in the WHL, standing out means going about your business unnoticed.

That’s long been the role for blueliners in hockey: defend well, make simple plays – do an honest job with coverage in your own zone and keep pucks out of your own net. Everything else, particularly in the offensive end, is secondary.

For Red Deer Rebels rookie defenceman Hunter Donohoe, the problem with all that is, he simply stands out when he stands up.

The 16-year-old is the tallest player listed on the Rebels roster at six-foot-four and a half, edging out veteran Brandon Schuldhaus. The scary thing is lanky, curly haired and happy-go-lucky rookie might not be done growing yet.

He burst onto the scene as a listed player for the Rebels last season and impressed through rookie orientation camp, rookie camp before passing some players to make his way onto the opening day roster.

“Learned a lot since I’ve been here. Some of the older guys are always looking out for me and telling me what I need to work on. Just keep things simple for that first game. Move your feet and work hard,” he said.

“Just have fun with it, since I was a kid, always try and have fun with it and just work hard. You can’t control what everyone thinks, you can only control your work ethic and have fun with it.”

Although he didn’t dress for the home opener on Sept. 23, he got in the next night on the biggest stage currently in junior hockey, opening night at Rogers Place in Edmonton against the Oil Kings. In fact, the hulking d-man was actually listed as a forward on the lineup card in his first game with the Rebels.

”Pretty cool; first game at Rogers (Place) – good experience. Had some family come up to watch. A bit quicker than the preseason and also good to get the W,” Donohoe said. “Just the pace, guys are working hard all over the ice and guys moving the puck quicker. A lot of positional play, have to been in your spot on the ice.”

Donohoe joined a crowded Rebels rearguard for the upcoming year with a familiar face, as his Greater Vancouver Canadians teammate Sam Pouliot, another player listed by Red Deer also made the grade out of camp. Rebels forward Chris Douglas was also with the Canadians, but joined the big club in January of last year. In the BC Major Midget Hockey League last year, Donohoe had 15 points in 36 games. He also played three games of Junior A with the Surrey Eagles, his hometown club in the B.C. Hockey League.

Ultimately, the defenceman just hopes to contribute however he can for the Rebels this season.

“Just want to go out there and try and prove to the coaches that I can play in any situation,” he said.

“I’ll keep working and talk to the coaches about what I need to work on but it’s good so far.”