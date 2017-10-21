Rebels drop 4-1 decision to Prince George Cougars

Red Deer Rebels forward Mason McCarty scored the only goal for the Rebels in a 4-1 loss Saturday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Prince George Cougars scored three unanswered goals in 40 minutes and buried the Rebels on Saturday night at the Centrium.

With both teams in the second game of back-to-backs, it was the weary travellers that found their legs and took it to the Rebels for two periods in a decisive 4-1 victory.

Red Deer had enough chances to stay in the game, but some lack lustre defensive play through parts of the second and third period cost the Rebels two points.

“Just some fundamentals that cost us tonight. Turnovers, some stuff in the neutral zone, we just weren’t tight in certain areas,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said. “Gap control wasn’t good at times. We had some chances we didn’t capitalize on and we needed to stick to our game… (Prince George) played well, I thought they played a strong game.”

After such a positive showing the night prior, Sutter said the inconsistent performance isn’t a good sign at this point in the year.

“I thought our work ethic was fine. Our intentions were in the right place. It’s fundamentals of the game and we have to learn to stay with it,” Sutter said.

“Outside of (Friday) I don’t know of a game we’ve played this year where we’ve played a full 60 minutes. Some of it is our youth on the back end, still a young defence. Some of it, we’re still waiting for some guys to get their level of play up to where it needs to be, some of our older players.”

It was #SockeyNight for the @UnitedWay_CA as fans at the Centrium tossed socks at the second intermission. 9th year running sock drive. pic.twitter.com/SA4t9W4bSP — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) October 22, 2017

The game started off on the right foot for Red Deer, with veteran Mason McCarty sprawling through the air and sliding a backhand past Cougars goalie Tavin Grant early in the first period. The goal was his 10th of the season in just 11 games this year.

Josh Maser tied the game for Prince George with just over six minutes left in the opening frame and the Cougars took over from there.

Jackson Leppard banged a rebound home midway through the second and Aaron Boyd blasted a wrist shot past Rebels goalie Ethan Anders late in the frame.

Only 40 seconds into the third period, Brogan O’Brien added another Cougars goal to sink the Rebels.

Red Deer fired 35 shots on Grant on the evening, but on several quality scoring chances weren’t able to register a shot on goal and that’s something Sutter hopes his team can clean up soon.

“It’s been a common thing with us. We continue to talk to the kids about it in practice and we work on it and do things to try and get them to understand you have zero chance to score a goal if you don’t hit the net,” Sutter said.

“At least it gives you a 50 per cent chance or at least gives you a chance for a rebound. When you miss nets, nothing happens for you. A lot of times it’s wrapping around the boards and going out of the zone, so you’re not able to generate a second or third chance off it.”

It’ll be a quick turn around for the Rebels as they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to town on Tuesday with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium.