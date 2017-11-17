Rebels drop 4-3 game to Ice

With a 4-3 loss to the Kootenay Ice, the Red Deer Rebels have now lost eight of its past nine games.

Things began promisingly for Rebels Friday night, as the Western Hockey League team scored the first two goals of game against the Ice.

Rebel Reese Johnson opened the scoring nine minutes into the game with his seventh of the year. Mason McCarty recorded the lone assist.

Just 30 seconds later the Rebels got on the board again, this time off the stick of Sam Pouliot – his first career WHL goal. Austin Pratt recorded the primary assist and McCarty picked up the secondary assist for his second point of the game.

Colton Veloso answered back before the end of the period for Kootenay on the powerplay, but the Rebels carried a 2-1 lead into the second.

About a minute into the middle frame, the Ice tied things up off a Brett Davis shot.

Kristian Reichel’s regained the lead for Rebels five minutes later after beating Ice goaltender Bailey Brkin for his 10th of the season. Lane Zablocki and Alexander Alexeyev grabbed the helpers.

The 3-2 Rebels lead was brought into the third, but another early period Ice goal tied things up. Keenan Taphorn beat Rebels goaltender Riley Lamb to bring the game to 3-3 just one minute into the third.

Kootenay’s Ryan Pouliot then scored the game-winner with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game to hand the Rebels the loss.

Red Deer will look to reverse its fortunes in a rematch with Kootenay Saturday night at the ENMAX Centrium. Puck drop is 7 p.m.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

