Rebels drop fifth straight to Blazers in Kamloops

The Red Deer Rebels fell for the fifth straight game on Friday, in Kamloops with a 3-2 loss to the Blazers in WHL action.

Jermaine Loewen opened the scoring for the Blazers late in the first. Veteran Jared Dmytriw notched his fifth of the year to tie the game for Red Deer early in the second.

Joe Gatenby added his sixth of the season on the power play for Kamloops midway through the middle frame and Nick Chyzowski scored early in the third to extend the lead.

Kristian Reichel got the Rebels on the board late in the final frame, but it was too little too late for Red Deer.

Ethan Anders made 29 saves in the Rebels net with 15-year-old Dylan Garand stopping 31 for Kamloops in just his second WHL appearance.

The loss dropped the Rebels to third in the WHL’s Central Division and 8-10-1 on the year.

The Rebels are back on the ice Saturday night in Kelowna when they take on the Rockets with puck drop set for 8 p.m.

Chandler McDowell to continue golf career at Lynn University in Florida
Optimist Chiefs win with last second goal

