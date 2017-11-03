Rebels fall 4-3 in Regina

The Red Deer Rebels squandered a 3-1 lead in Regina on Friday night in WHL action and dropped a 4-3 contest to the Pats in the first game of a seven-game road trip.

Regina converted on three consecutive power plays between the second and third period to steal two points from the Rebels.

Red Deer was goalless in four opportunities on the man advantage.

Austin Pratt opened the scoring midway through the first for Red Deer on his fourth goal of the season. Defenceman Alex Alexeyev assisted on the marker to extend his point streak to five games.

Kristian Reichel notched his sixth of the campaign short-handed at 16:47 of the first.

Former Rebel Josh Mahura got Regina on the board with only 1:09 left in the first frame.

Despite being out shot 22-11 in the opening period, the Rebels led 2-1 after 20.

Jack Flaman scored his second goal as a Rebel in just his fifth contest 1:34 into the second, but the game slipped away from Red Deer after that point.

Pats defenceman Jonathan Smart converted his second goal of the season midway through the second on the man advantage and Mahura scored his second of the night 6:26 later on the power play again.

Halfway through the final frame, Matt Bradley put home his 14th goal of the WHL season to push Regina ahead.

Late in the third the Rebels had a chance to tie the game on the power play but Lane Zablocki just missed on a prime scoring opportunity.

Rebels rookie netminder Ethan Anders was a star once again in the loss, turning aside 44 shots.

Red Deer is back on the ice Saturday in Swift Current to take on the Broncos.



