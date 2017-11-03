Rebels fall 4-3 in Regina

The Red Deer Rebels squandered a 3-1 lead in Regina on Friday night in WHL action and dropped a 4-3 contest to the Pats in the first game of a seven-game road trip.

Regina converted on three consecutive power plays between the second and third period to steal two points from the Rebels.

Red Deer was goalless in four opportunities on the man advantage.

Austin Pratt opened the scoring midway through the first for Red Deer on his fourth goal of the season. Defenceman Alex Alexeyev assisted on the marker to extend his point streak to five games.

Kristian Reichel notched his sixth of the campaign short-handed at 16:47 of the first.

Former Rebel Josh Mahura got Regina on the board with only 1:09 left in the first frame.

Despite being out shot 22-11 in the opening period, the Rebels led 2-1 after 20.

Jack Flaman scored his second goal as a Rebel in just his fifth contest 1:34 into the second, but the game slipped away from Red Deer after that point.

Pats defenceman Jonathan Smart converted his second goal of the season midway through the second on the man advantage and Mahura scored his second of the night 6:26 later on the power play again.

Halfway through the final frame, Matt Bradley put home his 14th goal of the WHL season to push Regina ahead.

Late in the third the Rebels had a chance to tie the game on the power play but Lane Zablocki just missed on a prime scoring opportunity.

Rebels rookie netminder Ethan Anders was a star once again in the loss, turning aside 44 shots.

Red Deer is back on the ice Saturday in Swift Current to take on the Broncos.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alouettes finish season on 11-game losing streak after 33-0 loss to Tiger-Cats
Next story
DeRozan scores 37 as Raptors top Jazz 109-100 for 3-3 trip

Just Posted

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month