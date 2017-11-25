Rebels fall in OT to Calgary

Fifth straight loss and 11th in last 12 games

When the Red Deer Rebels finally caught a break Saturday, it was short lived.

In a rare WHL matinee, the Rebels lost 2-1 in overtime to the Calgary Hitmen, but it almost didn’t get there.

With 42 seconds left in the game and goalie Ethan Anders on the bench, Brandon Hagel cashed in a loose puck from the slot to tie the game at one.

Alex Alexeyev fired a point shot off the end boards, before Mason McCarty tipped the puck out front and Hagel scored his eighth goal of the year past an out of position Nick Schneider.

The elation was short lived, as just 30 seconds into overtime, Mark Kastelic burned wide past Hagel and tucked a deke past Anders for the game-winning goal.

For the Hitmen, the victory was their first since Nov. 4 and for the Rebels, it was their 11th loss in their last 12 games and fifth straight. Calgary snapped a seven-game losing streak with the win.

Red Deer went 0-for-5 on the power play and have just two goals on the man-advantage in 45 chances in November.

The only other goal of the game came late in the first period when a tired Brandon Schuldhaus had a point shot deflect on his stick into the Rebels net.

Anders was solid in net for the Rebels in the loss with 20 saves and Schneider also had a strong afternoon with 24.

Just before puck drop, Hitmen captain Matteo Gennaro was held out of the game with speculation that he had been traded.

Later in the second period, the Hitmen confirmed that their captain had been dealt to the Swift Current Broncos along with Beck Malenstyn and a fifth round pick in the WHL Bantam Draft. Gennaro, a 20-year-old forward had 14 goals and 25 points in 22 games with the Hitmen this year.

Red Deer is back on the ice Tuesday night when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grey Cup roster causing Stampeders coach Dickenson a little stress

Just Posted

Co-accused told Josh Frank to take fall for triple murder, tell undercover police officers: Frank

Telling a tangled web of lies to different police officers during the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Busy Saturday at the Festival of Trees

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Rebels drop fourth game in a row

Red Deer has now lost 10 of their last 11

Tense women’s march in Turkey ends peacefully

PARIS — The Latest on the International Day for the Elimination of… Continue reading

Joshua Frank takes stand in murder trial

Joshua Frank testifies he had no idea Klaus family would be murdered

WATCH: National women’s hockey team in Red Deer

Before heading to next year’s Olympics in South Korea, the women’s national… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month