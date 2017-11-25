Rebels fall in OT to Calgary

Fifth straight loss and 11th in last 12 games

When the Red Deer Rebels finally caught a break Saturday, it was short lived.

In a rare WHL matinee, the Rebels lost 2-1 in overtime to the Calgary Hitmen, but it almost didn’t get there.

With 42 seconds left in the game and goalie Ethan Anders on the bench, Brandon Hagel cashed in a loose puck from the slot to tie the game at one.

Alex Alexeyev fired a point shot off the end boards, before Mason McCarty tipped the puck out front and Hagel scored his eighth goal of the year past an out of position Nick Schneider.

The elation was short lived, as just 30 seconds into overtime, Mark Kastelic burned wide past Hagel and tucked a deke past Anders for the game-winning goal.

For the Hitmen, the victory was their first since Nov. 4 and for the Rebels, it was their 11th loss in their last 12 games and fifth straight. Calgary snapped a seven-game losing streak with the win.

Red Deer went 0-for-5 on the power play and have just two goals on the man-advantage in 45 chances in November.

The only other goal of the game came late in the first period when a tired Brandon Schuldhaus had a point shot deflect on his stick into the Rebels net.

Anders was solid in net for the Rebels in the loss with 20 saves and Schneider also had a strong afternoon with 24.

Just before puck drop, Hitmen captain Matteo Gennaro was held out of the game with speculation that he had been traded.

Later in the second period, the Hitmen confirmed that their captain had been dealt to the Swift Current Broncos along with Beck Malenstyn and a fifth round pick in the WHL Bantam Draft. Gennaro, a 20-year-old forward had 14 goals and 25 points in 22 games with the Hitmen this year.

Red Deer is back on the ice Tuesday night when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.



