Rebels fall in Vancouver

The Red Deer Rebels came up short in their pursuit of a second straight win Wednesday in WHL action.

After snapping a six game losing streak on Tuesday in Victoria, the Rebels couldn’t pull out another victory on Wednesday against the Vancouver Giants. The Giants locked up the 4-2 win with two third period tallies.

James Malm opened the scoring for Vancouver on the power play at 7:48 of the first.

Kristian Reichel tipped a point shot in for his ninth goal of the year to tie the game, with only 30 seconds left in the opening frame. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native leads all WHL rookies in goal scoring and is second in points with 22.

Brandon Cutler scored from the goal line at 6:17 of the second, when he banked the puck in off Giants netminder David Tendeck. The goal was his first of the season and only the second of the 17-year-old’s WHL career.

Giants forward Brandon Watts tied the game midway through the second after dodging a few Rebels’ defenders and firing a wrist shot past Rebels goalie Ethan Anders.

Malm cashed in his second goal with just over seven minutes left in the game.

Ty Ronning iced the victory with his 20th goal of the year into an empty net.

Anders stopped 27 shots but was handed his 10th career WHL loss.

With the loss, the Rebels record dropped to 9-12-2 on the year and but they still sit second in the Central Division.

Red Deer will play their final road game of the B.C. trip Friday in Cranbrook against the Kootenay Ice and then finally play their first home game since Nov. 1 on Saturday night.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Keegan Soehn reflects on World Championships
Next story
Red Wings rout Flames 8-2 in win over Flames

Just Posted

Survivors of suicide loss come together

It’s been two years since Joey Campbell’s husband committed suicide and she… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month