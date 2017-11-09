Red Deer Rebels forward Jack Flaman (left) along with teammate Kristian Reichel celebrate the newly acquired forward’s first goal with the team. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels’ Flaman resurgent in Red Deer

Red Deer Rebels forward Jack Flaman was down on his luck, confidence low and unsure of the future.

The newly acquired centre iceman, picked up for simply an overage fee on Oct. 27 to fill a void, has since found a fit in Red Deer.

He started the year at training camp with the Vancouver Giants, but realized he wasn’t a piece they needed this season. So, after heading home to Saskatchewan, the Lethbridge Hurricanes came calling. He played one game with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, before departing for Lethbridge. After six points in seven games, it was another new home, this time in Red Deer.

“(the start) was definitely helpful, the confidence was a little bit low. Once you get back and start playing good, it always builds itself up. That was then and this is now and I just want to keep it going,” he said.

“I might not be the most skilled player out there but I know what I’m good at and I like to do what I’m good at and I think it’s going to help the team win.”

Before joining the Rebels, Flaman had struggled for most of his WHL career. Before this season in 147 regular season games, he had just 16 goals, 10 assists and had a plus/minus rating of minus-50.

A 20-year-old from Vibank, Sask., Flaman has four points in six games since joining the Rebels but more importantly, won 55 of 97 faceoffs since coming to town. His 54 per cent number on faceoffs, including the 44 of 78 he won with the Lethbridge Hurricanes have him ranked among the best in the WHL.

The art of the draw is something Flaman considers himself a student of, studying the best NHLers like Sidney Crosby and WHL opponents he might face. He says there is no sure-fire strategy to winning a faceoff, only a few tactics that you have to employ, like a craftsman finding the right tool for a job.

“I’m strong defensively, I like to know our systems inside and out. On faceoffs, not many guys will beat me cleanly. If i’m losing, it’s usually a dirty puck,” he said.

“You have to read the other guy. Obviously, you have to have a couple tricks. I like to think I have a lot. I’ve been watching a lot of guys. The biggest thing is learning and I watch a lot of NHL games, so I learned from those guys. Sidney Crosby never does the same thing.”

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said after the acquisition, that having a left-handed centre was huge for them and something that they lacked in the first month of the season.

Flaman, for his part is just happy to have found a new home.

“It’s been nice. All the guys are really good. Nice city to be in, good city to be on. Learning lots so that’s always helpful,” Flaman said of his new team.

“You definitely learn to make new friends pretty quickly. I’ve been lucky to be on some pretty good teams and some pretty good guys. I’m just taking in every experience I get. It’s been fun.”

The Rebels start a five-game road trip through B.C. on Friday, with stops in Kamloops, Kelowna, Victoria, Vancouver and Kootenay. They will be back home on Nov. 18 against the Kootenay Ice.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winnipeg mayor wants Edmonton Eskimos to change name to a more inclusive one

Just Posted

Innovation at the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo

Innovation is for the upmost importance in the agriculture industry and that… Continue reading

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Deal with developers proposed for contentious paving project

Lacombe County and RV resort developers were at odds over timeline for paying for paving

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

No threat to the public, police say

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month