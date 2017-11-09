Rebels’ Flaman resurgent in Red Deer

Red Deer Rebels forward Jack Flaman (left) along with teammate Kristian Reichel celebrate the newly acquired forward’s first goal with the team. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels forward Jack Flaman was down on his luck, confidence low and unsure of the future.

The newly acquired centre iceman, picked up for simply an overage fee on Oct. 27 to fill a void, has since found a fit in Red Deer.

He started the year at training camp with the Vancouver Giants, but realized he wasn’t a piece they needed this season. So, after heading home to Saskatchewan, the Lethbridge Hurricanes came calling. He played one game with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, before departing for Lethbridge. After six points in seven games, it was another new home, this time in Red Deer.

“(the start) was definitely helpful, the confidence was a little bit low. Once you get back and start playing good, it always builds itself up. That was then and this is now and I just want to keep it going,” he said.

“I might not be the most skilled player out there but I know what I’m good at and I like to do what I’m good at and I think it’s going to help the team win.”

Before joining the Rebels, Flaman had struggled for most of his WHL career. Before this season in 147 regular season games, he had just 16 goals, 10 assists and had a plus/minus rating of minus-50.

A 20-year-old from Vibank, Sask., Flaman has four points in six games since joining the Rebels but more importantly, won 55 of 97 faceoffs since coming to town. His 54 per cent number on faceoffs, including the 44 of 78 he won with the Lethbridge Hurricanes have him ranked among the best in the WHL.

The art of the draw is something Flaman considers himself a student of, studying the best NHLers like Sidney Crosby and WHL opponents he might face. He says there is no sure-fire strategy to winning a faceoff, only a few tactics that you have to employ, like a craftsman finding the right tool for a job.

“I’m strong defensively, I like to know our systems inside and out. On faceoffs, not many guys will beat me cleanly. If i’m losing, it’s usually a dirty puck,” he said.

“You have to read the other guy. Obviously, you have to have a couple tricks. I like to think I have a lot. I’ve been watching a lot of guys. The biggest thing is learning and I watch a lot of NHL games, so I learned from those guys. Sidney Crosby never does the same thing.”

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said after the acquisition, that having a left-handed centre was huge for them and something that they lacked in the first month of the season.

Flaman, for his part is just happy to have found a new home.

“It’s been nice. All the guys are really good. Nice city to be in, good city to be on. Learning lots so that’s always helpful,” Flaman said of his new team.

“You definitely learn to make new friends pretty quickly. I’ve been lucky to be on some pretty good teams and some pretty good guys. I’m just taking in every experience I get. It’s been fun.”

The Rebels start a five-game road trip through B.C. on Friday, with stops in Kamloops, Kelowna, Victoria, Vancouver and Kootenay. They will be back home on Nov. 18 against the Kootenay Ice.



