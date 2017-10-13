Rebels look to make it three in a row Saturday

The Red Deer Rebels will be in search of their second three-game win streak when they hit the ice Saturday.

After opening the season with a trio of victories, Red Deer promptly lost the next three. They beat Everett at home on Tuesday, then followed that with a win over Kootenay in Cranbrook on Thursday.

The home contest with the Saskatoon Blades marks the start of the a six game homestand for the Rebels where they’ve only lost once this season in three games.

Red Deer has owned the Blades over the last five seasons when they’ve made the trip to the Centrium, with wins in five of six games. Last year the Blades were 3-0-1-0 against the Rebels.

Former Blade Mason McCarty leads the team in goals (8) and points (14). Braylon Shmyr is the leading scorer for Saskatoon with six goals and five assists.

Red Deer’s power play has been red hot on the season scoring on 27 per cent (11/41) of their chances.

Unlike the Rebels, Saskatoon has struggled on the man advantage, only converting on two-of-21 opportunities.

The Blades have struggled comparatively to score goals this season, with only 20 in six games, which ranks near the bottom of the WHL. Red Deer is the top third of the league with 31 goals through eight games. Both teams are in the lower third when it comes to goals allowed, the Rebels with 30 in eight games and the Blades 32 in six.

Saturday is the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.